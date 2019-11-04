June L. Brown, Jamestown PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – June L. Brown, age 91, of W. County Line Road, Jamestown passed away Thursday afternoon, October 31, 2019 at home surrounded by family.

She was born in Sharon on April 18, 1928 a daughter of William and Ruby (Palmiter) Woodworth.

She was a graduate of Jamestown High School and on May 15, 1953 June married Milford “Jim” Brown, he survives.

June was a member of Stateline United Methodist Church, The Red Hat Society and an active member in the Farmer’s Union.

She enjoyed spending time with family, cooking and playing cards.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Deborah Stevens and her husband, Rod, of Pittsburgh, Gregory Brown and his wife, Pam, of Jamestown and Lori Anderson and her husband, Doug, of Mercer; seven grandsons, Kevin Brown, Cory Brown, Colin Brown, Zach Weaver, Matt Stevens, Evan Anderson, Drew Anderson and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Bill Woodworth.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Stateline United Methodist Church, 263 W. State Road, Jamestown with Rev. John Hodge, Pastor of the Church, officiating.

Inurnment will be in Park Lawn Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stateline United Methodist Church, 263 W. State Road, Jamestown, PA 16134.