June J. Porta, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June J. Porta, 85, passed away peacefully at 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home in Niles following and extended illness with Alzheimers.

She was born in Warren on June 19, 1934 the daughter of Joseph and Anna Ratell.

June was a graduate of Howland High School and was the cafeteria supervisor at St. Joseph Riverside Hospital for 30 years.

She was a member of the former St. Pius X Catholic Church and its Catholic Womens Guild.

She enjoyed crocheting, vegetable gardening and all the activities of her grandchildren.



June is survived by two sons, Samuel (Jerrie) Lee of Southington and Andrew (Bonnie) Porta, Jr. of Warren; eight grandchildren, Jaisan “Jay” (Jennefer) Holland of Warren whom she raised as her own son, Christopher Lee, Melissa Skiljan, Rachel Lee, Andy Porta III, Ashley Porta, Kim Gourley and Brenda Gourley; five great-grandchildren and three sisters, Donna Blaney of Cleveland, Gertrude Granger of Warren and Joann Erickson of Warren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Charles Lee and Andrew Porta, Sr.; two daughters, LouAnn Lee who died in 1976 and Dolores A. Gourley who died in 2019; two brothers, Joseph Ratell and David Ratell and two sisters, Lillian Haughton and Evelyn Ratell.



A Service of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home where family and friends may call one hour prior to the service, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.. The Rev. James Korda will officiate.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.



The family acknowledges the kind and compassionate care of The Shepherd of the Valley in Niles and Hospice of the Valley.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Shepherd’s Foundation of Shepherd of the Valley or Hospice of the Valley.



Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.