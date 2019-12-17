June C. Jackson, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – June C. Jackson, age 91, formerly of Columbia Ave., Greenville, passed away Monday morning, December 16, 2019 in St. Paul’s Continuing Care Community.

She was born at home in Apollo, Pennsylvania on November 23, 1928 to Orville and Mary (Silvis) Cunningham.

She was a 1946 graduate of Apollo High School.

She was employed at Montifiore Hospital in Pittsburgh before marrying Richard H. Jackson, they then moved to Greenville in 1948.

While in Greenville, she was a ticket seller at the Mercer Square Theater, then worked at the Greenville Hospital, Greenville Medical Center and was a medical secretary for Kenneth Sharrett, M.D., Frank McElree, M.D., James Kolenich, M.D, and James McElree M.D.

June was always an active member of her church. She was a member of Apollo Methodist Church , First United Methodist Church, Greenville and First Presbyterian Church, Greenville. She enjoyed playing cards and volleyball.

In addition to her husband Richard, she is survived by a son, Jeffrey Jackson and his wife Sue, of Transfer; a grandson, Christopher Jackson (LT, USN) stationed in Sydney, Australia; a brother, Galen Cunningham and his wife Lois of New Mexico and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Judith L. Durniok, three sisters, Gene Spelman, Helen Render and Louise Guthrie and a brother, Rev. Dale Cunningham.

As per June’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Inurnment will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.