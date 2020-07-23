Julius Delisio, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julius Delisio, age 64 of Youngstown, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home.

He was born March 9, 1956, in Phoenix, Arizona, to parents Guido and Rose (Sipe) Delisio.

Julius graduated from Austintown Fitch High School, then proudly served his country as a member of the US Air Force.

He later graduated from Nova Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, where he lived for 35 years. Julius held several positions with the City of Ft. Lauderdale including a seat on the Pension Board and serving as the Manager/Liaison for the City’s four cemeteries. In that role he worked to create the City’s only Veteran’s Day Parade and South Florida’s largest Memorial Day program which included key note speakers ranging from Senators to Generals. His vision for development and talent for managing the multi-million dollar trust fund left a permanent and lasting mark on these properties. Designing and developing many new gardens and mausoleum complexes to better serve the residents of Ft Lauderdale. After retiring from the City Julius joined Carriage Funeral Services as the Managing Partner for their Ft. Lauderdale operations.

Julius was an accomplished world traveler and loved his weekly rounds of golf with his buddies in S Florida and Youngstown. Every gathering, meeting and event was better when Julius was there. He made everyone around him feel welcome and accepted. If Julius was around there was always smiles and laughter. There truly aren’t enough words to say what an amazing man he was, to know Julius was to love him… instantly.

He will be fondly remembered as a kind and generous person with a big heart.

Julius is survived by his siblings: Greg (Maria) Delisio, Debbie Delisio, Caroline Delisio, Tom Magada, and Robert Magada, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends, including the Mientkiewicz family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Kevin Peters on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Ave., Youngstown, OH 44507.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown with military honors provided by the US Air Force and American Legion Post 737. His service will be livestreamed on Julius’ obituary page at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com.

(Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)