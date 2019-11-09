Julie Sittig, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, November 12th, 2019 for Julie Sittig, 57, of North Carolina, formerly of Canfield, who passed away October 28th, 2019 at home.

Julie was born July 18th, 1962 in Cleveland Ohio, the daughter of the late Terry Dunn and Sheila (Parks ) Dunn, who survives her.

In recent years Julie had devoted herself to helping others in need by volunteering with Meals on Wheels and Backpack Buddies. She was an active member of the Zebulon United Methodist Church and recently graduated from Jobs for Life program from Dew4Him ministries. She loved spending time with her dogs, cooking and listening to music.

Julie’s greatest role was as a mother. Her children Scott E. Sittig Jr. and Sarah Sittig, both of Canfield, remain her greatest accomplishment and they will miss her dearly.

Her memory will also be cherished by sisters, Karen (Tom) Donadee, Suzy (Nick) Manos and Katie (Bill) Haas all of Canfield. She also leaves nieces and nephews, Tom and Jake Donadee, Nick and Alex Manos and Ashleigh and Jessica Haas.

She is preceded in death by her father, a brother, Michael Dunn and her former husband Scott Sittig Sr.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church in Canfield followed by a memorial service.