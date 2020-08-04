Julie L. (Mattocks) Schultz, Clark, PA

CLARK, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Julie L. (Mattocks) Schultz, age 49, of Clark, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Julie was born December 7, 1970 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John and Patricia (Reed) Mattocks, her father preceded her in death and her mother survives in Clark, Pennsylvania.

She married Lonnie Schultz on December 23, 1995 and he also survives in Clark, Pennsylvania. Julie was a 1989 graduate of Sharpsville High School and worked as a press operator for Penn Tec Q Inc. in Greenville, Pennsylvania, prior to that she was a waitress at Tara for 11 years.

Julie was Methodist in faith and enjoyed cooking, yoga, music and dancing. In addition to her mother and husband Julie is survived by two daughters Samantha and Serrena Schultz both of Clark, Pennsylvania, two brothers John (Michelle) Mattocks of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and Mark (Andrea) Mattocks of Sharon, Pennsylvania and her mother-in-law Lillian (Surrena) Schultz of Reynolds, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law Frederick Schultz.

Visitation and services are private.Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. box 417005, Boston, MA, 02241-7005 or the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org.

Arrangements are being handled by Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, LLC.