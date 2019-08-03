Julie Ann (Dotson) Morris, Lisbon, Ohio – Obituary

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julie “Jules” Ann Morris, 49, passed away suddenly at Salem Regional Medical Center at 5:51 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019.

Born September 28, 1969, she was the daughter of Margaret I. (Gardner) Dotson and the late Wayne A. Dotson.

She worked as a teacher’s aide at the Robert Bycroft School for 20 years and at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds office during summers for many years.

Jules lived for her children and grandchildren. They shared vacations together as well as a love for the Steelers and NASCAR. She enjoyed target shooting with her husband and riding shotgun in tow trucks with her son. She will be remembered for being a Chevy girl, even naming her dog “Chevy.” She was also an avid Black Friday shopper

In addition to her mother of Lisbon, she is survived by her husband, Robert A. Morris, Jr.; children, Jessica (AJ) Huff of Rogers and Robbie Morris, III of Lisbon; grandchildren, Troy and Tripp Huff and her brothers, Steve (Lisa) Dotson of Alliance and Jeff (Connie) Dotson of Lisbon as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 6 at the Weber Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Schoch, officiating.

Burial will follow at Lisbon Cemetery.

Calling hours are from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 5 at the Weber Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left at www.weberfh.com.