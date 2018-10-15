Julie A. (Nohra) Schiavone Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Julie Nohra Schiavone, 78, went to meet her Lord on Sunday October 14, 2018 with her husband by her side.

Julie was born July 4, 1940 in Youngstown, the second daughter of Simon Rizek and Mary Galip Nohra.

She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1958, St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in 1961, and Youngstown State University, with a Bachelor of Science, Major in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude in 1977.

She worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital for 35 years until a major stroke during open heart surgery in January 1996. Julie worked in various capacities at St. E’s including: Head Nurse, Instructor at the School of Nursing, Nursing Supervisor, Nurse Recruiter, and the Endoscopy Department. She also had been certified as a Gastroenterology Registered Nurse. She was the first Employee of the Year for Nursing in 1987.

After her stroke when her career at St. E’s ended, and when she was able to walk down the aisle without an assistance device, she married John D. Schiavone on January 18, 1997 at St. Maron Church.

Because of her many health problems, John devoted his life to helping her and was with her every step of the way. Julie’s entire family including her extended family and friends, many of them who were like sisters to her, kept her life very active.

Julie and her husband were members of St. Luke Parish. She was the 2010 Heart of the Community Honoree presented to an outstanding community leader by the American Heart Association.

She was a member of St. Elizabeth School of Nursing Alumni Association and Youngstown Council of Catholic Nurses. Additionally, she had volunteered at the Midlothian Free Clinic when her health allowed her to do so.

She leaves her beloved husband of 21 years, John; his sons, Michael (Katrina) of North Jackson and David (Lauren) of Sudlersville, Maryland and daughter, Jennifer Schiavone Cox of Boardman, who were like the children she never had. Grandsons, John Vincent and Daniel Patrick Cox, Gavin Blue and Donovan Schiavone and granddaughter, Madelyn Schiavone, who were very dear to her. She leaves two sisters, Rose Thomas and Elizabeth Emch who were both very precious to her; sisters-in-law, Marie Lorubbio and Carolyn Barnum and brother-in-law, Joseph Schiavone, 23 nieces and nephews, many of whom were almost like her own children and their spouses; 48 great-nieces and nephews, who were also very precious to her. She also leaves many special cousins and very treasured friends who helped her in so many ways and all of whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved brother, Deacon Joseph S., who was both a father figure and best friend and his spouse, Betty C. Nohra, who was like a sister to her; brothers-in-law, Nasef J. Thomas, Kenneth H. Emch and Frank V. Lorubbio, sister-in-law, JoAnn M. Schiavone; nephew, Joseph S. Lorubbio and niece, Yvette M. Schiavone.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 18 in Schiavone Funeral Home.

Family and friends will gather for Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 19 at St. Luke Catholic Church officiated by Father John Keener and Deacon William George.

Contributions can be made to St. Luke Capital Campaign, Antonine Sisters or Compass Family in Julie’s memory.

