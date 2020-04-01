Julie A. McMillan, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julie A. McMillan, 50, a lifelong resident of the area, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 30, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Health Center in Boardman.



Julie was born December 24, 1969 in Youngstown, daughter of Charles and Joann Stewart Foster.



She was a 1988 graduate of Beaver Local High School.

Julie was very kindhearted and it showed in her love of little kids and animals especially of her dogs. Julie also had some life-long friends that were very special to her and those friendships made the world a better place. She will be missed by those who knew her.



Julie is survived by her mother, Joann Foster of East Fairfield; three brothers, Jeff (Michelle) Foster of Lisbon, Gary (Josie) Foster of Girard and Jim (Marylou) Foster of Salem; four stepsons, Daniel (Tonya) McMillan of Columbiana, Charles (Terri) MacMillan of Salem, William S. McMillan of Salem and Jordan McMillan of Columbiana, as well as many other extended family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 15 years, William L. McMillian in 2019 and her father, Charles “Chuck” Foster in 2018.



The family will announce a memorial service to celebrate Julie’s life at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.