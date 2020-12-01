Julia Weaver, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Julia Weaver, age 90, of Greenville, passed away Saturday afternoon, November 28, 2020, in Quality Life Services, Mercer.

She was born in Greenville, on August 6, 1930, to Giacamo and Maria (Zappavigna) Tofani.

Julia was a 1949 graduate of St. Michael High School and on May 29, 1952, Julia married Myron W. “Bill” Weaver, he passed away October 11, 2010.

She was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville.

Julia was a past volunteer at Greenville Regional Hospital and enjoyed cooking for friends and family.

She is survived by two daughters, Susan Weaver Kennedy and her husband, Steve of Lancaster, Ohio, Patricia Ross and her husband, Jon of Greenville; two sons, Doug Weaver and his wife, Shannon of Salmon, Idaho; Steven Weaver of Cleveland, Ohio; a brother, Vincent Tofani of Greenville; 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four sisters, Josephine Trimble, Angie Giardina, Antoinette Bresnan, Frances Clavin and a brother, Frank Tofani.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael School Endowment Fund, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, PA 16125 or Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.