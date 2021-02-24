Julia Ruberto, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia Ruberto, 81, passed away Tuesday evening, February 23, 2021 at Masternick Memorial Healthcare in New Middletown.

She was born September 11, 1939 in Youngstown, a twin daughter of Michael and Madeline (Bonacker) Ruberto and grew up in Briar Hill.

Julia was employed by Forum Health in an administrative capacity in the X-Ray Department for over 30 years, retiring in 2001.

She was a 1957 graduate of The Rayen School.

Julia was of the Catholic Faith. She attended Church Hill United Methodist Church. Julia was a member of the Vienna Women’s Bowling League.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Julia was a fun loving person and took every opportunity to dance. She enjoyed playing cards and her favorite singer was Elvis Presley.

Julia is survived by her twin sister, Margaret Rose Ludt of Austintown; her brothers, Stephen (Karen) Ruberto of Canfield, Carl (Michele) Ruberto of Girard and Carmen (Larry Chopp) Ruberto of Cleveland; her nieces and nephews, Jeannie (Dave) Daniel, Michael DeMarco, Madeline DeMarco, Heather (Jim) Kunka, Ken (Michele) Martz, Andrea Martz, Julie (Jim) Green, Paul (Susan) Ruberto, Larry (Amy) DeMarco, Denise (Chuck) Hostetter, Katie (Jeff) Shire, Chris (Kim) Keirsey, Michelle (Brian) Benedict, Michael Ruberto, Alicia Ruberto, Miranda Ruberto, Casey (Jeanette) Ruberto and Laticia Ruberto and dozens and dozens of great nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Julia was preceded in death by her sister, Stephanie DeMarco; her infant sister, Mary Catherine Ruberto and her brother, Michael Ruberto.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel, prior to the Service at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Julia’s name may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3711 Starr Centre Dr. Suite 4, Canfield, OH 44406.

