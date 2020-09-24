Julia M. Dever, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Julia M. Dever, 65, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020 at Jameson Care Center in New Castle, Pennsylvania.



Julia was born on August 2, 1955 to Julius and Myrtle (Blair) Caracci in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Sharpsville High School.

Julia worked as the booking clerk for Warner & Smith Trucking. On August 2, 1986 she married her husband Edward M. Dever who survives at home.



She was a member of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church in Sharpsville. Julia was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for the Sharpsville VFW and American Legion.

She enjoyed bowling and played softball when she was younger.



Julia is survived by her husband Edward Dever, sisters, Judy Solosky, Marty McCutcheon and Josephine Brown. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by father, Julius Caracci, mother, Myrtle Caracci, sisters, Joan Chiavazza, Eugenia Witzigman, Mary Ann Kennedy and brother, Charles Totin.



Friends may call Monday September 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday September 28, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. in St. Bartholomew R.C. Church Sharpsville, Pennsylvania with Rev. Matthew Strickenberger officiating.



Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

