Julia Lavern Ells, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia Lavern Ells, 84, of W. Warren Avenue, Youngstown, departed this life Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 7:05 p.m. at Omni Manor, following an extended illness.

She was born April 10, 1935, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of William Oliver and Beulah Phifer Floyd.

She was employed with the Youngstown City Schools for many years as a Lunchroom Aide, before retiring.

She was a member of Third Baptist Church and enjoyed baking, cooking and caring for her beloved husband and family. Family meant everything to Julia.

She married Donald H. Ells Sr. June 3, 1961.

Besides her husband of Youngstown, she leaves to mourn one son, Donald H. (Molly) Ells Jr. of Lino Lakes, MN; one brother, Lamont Floyd of Youngstown; three sisters, Ms. Ethel Pusey of Youngstown, Ms. Joretta Cotton of Cleveland and Ms. Yolanda Jenkins of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Ms. Kiah Ells (Arnold Thao) of Winona, Minnesota and Donald H. Ells III (Maggie McNeal) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two great grandchildren, Kinsley Thao and Rowan Ells and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Doreen Ells and four brothers, Cornelius Floyd, William Floyd, Alfred Floyd and Louis Floyd.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Third Baptist Church, where calling hours will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place later at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.