Julia Kelades Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Steve Denas officiating, for Julia Kelades, who passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, with her family by her side.

Julia was born December 9, 1930, in Youngstown, the daughter of Nick and Maria Koufos Vavlas.

She was a 1949 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong area resident.

Julia was a parishioner of the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church; as well as, a member of the Philoptocs Society and the Kalymnian Society.

Julia enjoyed spending time with her family and her friends. She will be remembered as a person that was deeply proud of her Greek heritage.

Her husband, Theo (Bom Bom) Kelades; whom she married April 28, 1957; passed away in July of 1989.

Julia will be deeply missed and always remembered by her children, Charles (Alice) Kelades of North Royalton and Maria (John) Cherol of Boardman; her grandchildren, Christine Kelades, Allison Kelades and Michael Cherol and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Theo, she was preceded in death by her grandson, John Theo Cherol; her sister, Callie Vavlas and her two brothers, Mike and Steve Vavlas.

Julia’s family would like to express their deep gratitude for the staff of Assumption Village Nursing Home, Mercy Health of Boardman and Select Specialty Hospital of Boardman.

The Kelades family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, June 7 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the church, prior to the 11:00 a.m. funeral service.

