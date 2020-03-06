Julia D. Clark, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia D. Clark, 99, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away March 4, 2020 at the Christian House in East Palestine.

Julia was born February 7, 1921 in East Palestine, daughter of the late John and Mary Cuk Bozick.

She was a graduate of East Palestine High School Class of 1939 and was the sole survivor of her class.

She was a faithful member of Our lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, where she was recognized as being the oldest living member. Julia was an active member and the first president of the East Palestine Historical Society and her family was the donor of the logs for the Historical Society Log House Museum. She was a proud lifelong member and the oldest member of the local chapter of the SNPJ, and actively assisted the restoration of the Boatman Historical Cemetery in East Palestine.

She is survived by a son, Gary (Cindy) Clark of East Palestine; three daughters, Mary Ellen (William) Seiter of East Palestine, Sherry (Ronald) Soeder of Concord, Ohio, Kathy (Mark) Sodergren of East Palestine; seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; a niece, Stephanie Elick; nephew, William Bozick and several cousins and extended family members.

Julia is preceded in death by her husband Robert Clark in 1983; five brothers and six sisters.

The family will receive friends at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine Monday evening, March 9, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

A funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Christopher Cicero serving as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in East Palestine.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Our Lady of Lourdes Building Fund.