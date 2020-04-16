Juhu Judson Harris, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juhu Judson Harris, 71, of 426 Third Street, S.W., Warren, departed this life Thursday, April 14, 2020 at 4:50 p.m. at Cortland Healthcare Center, following an extended illness.

He was born December 11, 1948 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Juhu and Lee Etta Johnson Harris.

Mr. Harris was employed with the Buena Vista Café for several years. He also worked for Republic Steel Corp. and the Warren Sanitation Department.

He attended Warren G. Harding High School.

He was a member of the Church of The Living God, where he enjoyed playing the drums.

Juhu loved his dog, Jabbo and was a kind and gentle soul that was devoted to his wife and family.

He married Candace Fleisher Harris December 18, 1991, she died July 3, 2016.

He leaves to mourn three stepsons, Avery Nichols of Dayton, Richard (Paypette) Nicholas and Tavis (Carolyn) Nicholas both of Warren; two sisters, Ms. Francine Blake and Ms. Margaret Jarrett both of Warren and a host of grandchildren, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Claudine Robinson and one brother, Bruce Harris.

Because of the COVID19 Crisis the family will have a Memorial Service at a later date.

Cards and condolences can be sent to Francine Blake, 1579 Homewood Avenue, S.E., 44484.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.