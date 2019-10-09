Judy B. Gaston, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Judy B. Gaston, 66, formerly of New Castle, passed away on September 4, 2019 in Plain Dealing, Louisiana.

Judy was born in West Liberty, Kentucky on May 9, 1953 to the late Sheldon and Lucy ‘Lewis’ Watkins.

She married Edward M. Gaston who preceded her in death on July 27, 2014.

Judy worked as a PSA with various senior care facilities including Jameson Home Health, Cedar Manor and the former Greer House as well as having worked at West Penn Plastics.

She was also quite active with the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department and volunteered her time with the Union Elementary School.

Judy is survived by her son Kenneth E. Gaston of New Castle and her daughter Kristin E. Catron of Benton, Louisiana, 3 grandchildren, and her sisters; Etta Jane Henry of Greentown, Indiana, Minnie Patterson of Dayton, Ohio, Joy Chappell of Stinnett, Kentucky and Carmie Lewis of West Liberty, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents and husband, Judy was preceded in death by her siblings; Roy “Junior”, Clay, Johnny, Alma and Laverne Watkins as well as Nellie “Sue” Fox.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the TURNER FUNERAL HOME, 500 6th Street, Ellwood City, PA. with Pastor Dennis Arndt of the Lillyville Church of God officiating.

You may sign her guestbook, or send condolences at: www.turnerfh.com