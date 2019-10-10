Judy A. Spencer, Adamsville, PA

ADAMSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Judy A. Spencer, age 53, of Adamsville Rd., Adamsville, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday afternoon October 7, 2019 in UPMC Hamot, Erie.



She was born in Greenville on September 7, 1966, a daughter of Charles L. and Carol A. (Lyon) Spencer.

She was a 1984 graduate of Conneaut Lake High School, after high school she attended the Crawford County Vo-Tech where she received her certification as a medical transcriptionist.

She was employed for 30 years as a medical transcriptionist at Meadville Medical Center.



Judy was a member of Adamsville Presbyterian Church.

She enjoyed traveling, music, theater, attending Broadway plays, gardening, trips to the casino, her pets Tux and Casper; but most of all spending time with family and friends. Judy truly enjoyed the time spent with her father exploring new restaurants.



She is survived by a sister, Joni K. Fedorczyk and her husband Donald of Greenville; a brother, James L. Spencer and his wife Debra of Adamsville; a nephew, Adam Fedorczyk and his wife Megan; a niece, Kristin Fedorczyk; aunts and uncles: Betty Mohra of Greenville, Dave and Diane Spencer of Jamestown, Hurshel and Evelyn Spencer of Orangeburg, South Carolina and Iris Spencer of Greenville.

She was preceded in death by her parents.



Memorial contributions may be made to Adamsville Presbyterian Church, 3979 Main St., Adamsville, PA 16110 or Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Rd., Greenville, PA 16125.



All arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown, PA.

Calling hours will be Friday, October 11, 2019, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 12, 2019, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Adamsville Presbyterian Church, 3979 Main St., Adamsville, PA.

A funeral and committal service will be Saturday, October 12, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Adamsville Presbyterian Church, 3979 Main St., Adamsville, PA

Rev. Harry Johns, Pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in Rocky Glen Cemetery

Adamsville, Pennsylvania.