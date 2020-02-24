Judy A. Gibson, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judy A. Gibson, 76, of Newton Falls, peacefully entered into eternal rest, Saturday, February 22, 2020.

She was born January 24, 1944, in Somerset, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William and Matilda (Schreffler) Cree, moving to Ohio at a young age.

A 1961 graduate of Windham High School, Judy worked alongside her husband at their family business, Gibson Jewelers.

She enjoyed shopping, going to Florida and most of all, time with her grandchildren and attending family gatherings.

Precious memories of Judy live on with her loving husband of nearly 44 years, Gary R. Gibson, Sr., whom she married March 6, 1976; six sons, Roger Wolfarth (Russ Lochansky) of St. Cloud, Florida, Troy Gibson (Valerie) of Windham, Don Wolfarth (Lisa) of Diamond, Tim Wolfarth (Lynn) of Howland, Brian Gibson (Bambi) of Newton Falls and Brent Gibson (Louise) of Scotland; one son-in-law, John Seals of Newton Falls; ten grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Cathy Gilpin (Cathy Amburgy) of Newton Falls; two brothers, Barry Cree (Pam) of Windham and William “Bill” Cree of Newton Falls; one sister-in-law, Lynnea St. John Gibson of Windham; one brother-in-law, Francis D. Gibson (Patricia) of Windham and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding her in death are her parents; one son, Gary R. Gibson, Jr. and one daughter, Kim Seals.

A celebration of life service will be conducted at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Hidden Café (located behind the Cake Boutique), 4248 North River Road NE, Warren.

The family will greet friends from 3:30 – 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, at the Hidden Café.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 525 North Broad St., Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.