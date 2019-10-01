Judith Mary Wood, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a short illness, Judith Mary Wood, nee Molloy, beloved wife of John Robbins Wood, entered eternity on Sunday, 29 September 2019.

Born in Yonkers, New York, on 2 October 1942, she was the youngest of five children born to Albert G Molloy and Julia Kelly.

After living with her family on the East Coast and Canada, she was drawn to Trumbull County by her friend Karen Romiac in 1968. Here, she met and married John, the love of her life. Recently, she recounted the story of how on one of their first dates as the rain came down, he came around, opened the car door, held an umbrella over her as they proceeded to the restaurant. She knew he was the one.

Judy was passionate in her faith in God. She was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Church on North Road/Reeves Road.

Judy loved gardening, birding, her country and above all, her family.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years. They were blessed with two sons, Michael (Erin) and Mark; four granddaughters, Valerie, Jennifer, Samantha, Danielle and a recently born great-grandson, Robert. A sister, Joan Lyall and numerous nieces and nephews from coast to coast.

Also mourning her loss, are an ex-daughter-in-law, Martha and a sister-in-law, Linda Freeman, (David) in Westlake, Ohio.

Her large number of family and friends will sorely miss her love of life and her ability to make everyone her friend.

It is with “a tear and a smile,” that we celebrate the life of Judith Mary Molloy Wood.

Services are 3:00 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019, at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Father Peter Haladej, officiating.

Friends may call 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home.

Per her request, cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.