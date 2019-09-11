Judith L. (Watson) Grandy, Sharpsville, PA – obit

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Judith L. (Watson) Grandy, 80, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019 with her family at her side.



Judith was born on June 1, 1939 to George J. and Alda A. (Holcomb) Watson in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She graduated valedictorian from Vernon High School in 1957 and cum laude from Mount Union University in 1961 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Education.

Judith worked 29 years, as a teacher for Joseph Badger School District.

On June 10, 1961 she married her husband, Howard “Pete” Grandy, who survives at home.



She was a member of HIS Gospel Ministries in Hermitage, National Education Association, Ohio Education Association, Alpha Delta Pi, Pi Gamma Mu and the Sharpsville Historical Society where she served as past treasurer.

Judith enjoyed music, playing the piano and organ; she was an avid reader who also enjoyed crafting.



Judith is survived by her loving husband, Howard “Pete”; son, Michael Howard (Megan) Grandy of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; granddaughters, Paige and Abigayle Grandy; brother, Alan J. Watson of North Field, Ohio and sister-in-law, Susan Watson of Vernon, Ohio.



She was preceded in death by father, George J. Watson; mother, Alda A. Watson; brothers, Robert and David Watson and sister-in-law, Zelmia Watson.



Friends may call Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be sent to HIS Gospel Ministries, 786 Karen Lane, Hermitage, PA 16148 or the Sharpsville Historical Society, 131 N. Mercer Avenue, Sharpsville, PA 16150 in memory of Judith.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.