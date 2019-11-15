Judith L. Bittner, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith L. Bittner, 76, of Niles and formerly of Howland, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Shepherd of the Valley in Niles.

She was born October 19, 1943 in Somerset, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Arthur and Mildred (Helsel) Summers and had lived in Ohio for over fifty-five years.

Judy was proud to be a devoted and doting wife, mother and grandmother. Lutheran by faith, she enjoyed motorcycle riding, dancing with her husband, crocheting, needlework, and going shopping and to dinner with her granddaughter.

Precious memories of Judy live on with her daughter, Pamela Kreller (Mark) of Warren; a granddaughter, Kayla Kreller of Warren; a sister, Penny Reedy (Edward) of Austintown; a brother, Douglas Summers of Somerset, Pennsylvania and her nieces, nephews, and their families.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her loving husband, Cloyd “Speedy” Bittner, whom she married February 14, 1964 and who passed June 23, 2001 and two brothers, Larry Summers and Garry Summers.

Per her request, cremation is taking place. Her and her husband’s urns will be laid to rest at Niles Union Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

