Judith Jones, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith “Judy” Jones, 71, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at East Liverpool City Hospital following a brief illness.

Judy was born April 7, 1949 in Ashtabula, Ohio, daughter of the late Edward and Rose Grennen Jones.

She worked for E.D.I. Central D.D. Workshop prior to her retirement.

Judy loved bunnies, kitties, fried chicken and mashed potatoes and hamburgers and french fries. She also was known for playing practical jokes and singing to music.

She is survived by a brother, David (Katherine) Jones of Big Spring, Texas; four sisters, Bonnie Hunt and Peggy Smith both of Florida, Carol Quenga of South Carolina and Celeste Jones of Big Spring, Texas; a special niece, Raelene Jezior, as well as many other nieces, nephews and extended family. She will be especially missed by her housemates and the entire Threshold family.

Private calling hours will be held for her Threshold family.

A public memorial service to celebrate Judy’s life will be announced this summer.

Memorial contributions can be made in Judy’s name to the Salem Humane Society.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.