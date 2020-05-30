Judith F. Cropper, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith F. (Sissy) Cropper, age 64, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her residence.

Sissy was born, March 24, 1956 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jesse, Sr. and Avery (Claypool) Riley.

She married Eugene T. Cropper on March 8, 1990 and he preceded her in death in November of 1997.

Sissy attended Norwood High School and worked as an operator for the former Valley Medical Answering Service. She also worked as a Telemarketer for several firms.

Sissy was a self-proclaimed Hippie, she loved nature and enjoyed sitting outside on her porch and watching everything turn green in the spring time. She collected frog figurines and enjoyed spending time with her friends.

Sissy is survived by a daughter, Ashley K. Cropper of Youngstown, Ohio; a son, William Bradford of Dayton, Ohio; two brothers, Robert Riley of Florida and Buddy Riley of Kentucky; three sisters, Lena Henderson, Marie Johnson and Joyce Riley, all of Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jesse Riley, Jr. and Dan Riley and a sister, Brenda Bradford.

In keeping with Sissy’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services at this time.

Memorial contributions can be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134 or to donations@copdfoundation.org.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, LLC.