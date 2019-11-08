ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith M. Elliott, 65, of 6684 Leon Road, Andover, Ohio, passed away following a brief illness on Sunday evening, November 3, 2019 at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Greenville, Pennsylvania.



Judith was born in Ironton, Ohio on May 31, 1954 to Donald and Joyce Lee Elliott.



Judith was a graduate of Thiel College where she received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Accounting.

She previously worked as an accountant at Superior Steel and as Co-director of WRTA Bus Lines in Youngstown, Ohio.



Judith is survived by her mother, Joyce Fisher of Greenville; sister, Rachel Elliott of Greenville; daughter, Ava Leal and her husband, of McAllen, Texas and two grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her father and a sister.



No services will be held.

Arrangements handled by Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

