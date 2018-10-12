My Valley Tributes

Judith E. Piccuta Obituary

Austintown, Ohio - October 10, 2018

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Judith E. (Judi) Piccuta, 69, of Austintown died Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

She was born October 17, 1948, in Warren the daughter of Harry and Ruth McFadden Rook.

Judi enjoyed being a Cleveland Indians fan, playing bingo and was an avid reader. She enjoyed her garden and plants, as she had a green thumb. She truly loved animals and loved her pets.

She is survived by her husband, William J. Piccuta; a daughter, Tracy Reinhart of Mineral Ridge; a son, Ed (Christina) Davis of Austintown; stepchildren, Paula (Daryl) Niesser of Vienna and William Piccuta of North Lima; two sisters, Joyce (Howard) Moore of North Jackson and Carol V. Rook of Niles; seven grandchildren, Britney Scott, Heather (Mark) Erme, Megan Reinhart, Bobbie Reinhart, Michael Reinhart, Gianna Piccuta and Nicholas Niesser and three great-grandchildren, Treyron Hengstenberg, Darion Salley and Grady Erme.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Harry Rook, Jr.

As per Judi’s wishes, services are private.

Arrangements are being handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Niles, Ohio.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Piccuta family.

