Judith E. Bistarkey Obituary

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith E. Bistarkey, 64, formerly of New Springfield, passed away suddenly, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Judi was born on August 16, 1954, in Salem, the daughter of the late Calvin and Betty Jane (McGuire) Adams.

Judi worked as a manager at Mill Creek Dry Cleaning in Boardman. She always enjoyed seeing her customers and actually developed friendships with several.

Judi is survived by three children: her son, John (Marnie) Bistarkey of East Palestine, daughter, Michelle Bistarkey (Pete Johnston) of Boardman and son, Kevin (Nicole) Baker of McDonald. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Malynn, Tyler and Laney Bistarkey of East Palestine, Derek Johnston of Boardman and Mike and Kobie Baker of McDonald. She also leaves behind her precious cat, Carol. Judi had five brothers, Richard Brown, James, Larry, David and Steven Adams and two sisters, Kay Lake and Cheryl Faulkner.

She was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Dean Baker in July 2018 and two brothers, Timothy and Terry Adams.

Judi lived for her grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to be a part of their extracurricular activities. There will forever be a void in her family’s lives and she truly touched everyone she came to know.

A memorial service will be held at the East Palestine Centenary United Methodist Church at 40 South Market Street on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mark McTrustry, officiating.

Funeral arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.