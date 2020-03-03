Judith Dinko, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith “Judy” Dinko, 56, of Niles, was taken peacefully by the Angels into eternal rest Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:50 p.m. surrounded by her loving family at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following complications from a heart attack.

Judy was born Wednesday, July 10, 1963 in Warren the daughter of Loretta Rose Greskovich and the late Andrew V. “Bud” Greskovich.

She graduated from Kent State University with a degree in Business Administration.

She retired in 1996.

Judy faced many challenges in her life and met them all head on with courage and grace. She had a generous heart and lived life to the fullest. Judy was a friend to everyone. She loved watching sports, especially the Cincinnati Bengals. She was also an avid NASCAR fan. Judy loved her animals and was diligent in taking care of her dog, Bonnie and her cat, Callie. Watching her nieces and nephews throughout their lives gave her great joy. It brought much happiness to many having “Aunt Judy” attend and event as their greatest fan.

Judy was of the Roman Catholic faith. She was a parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community in Vienna. She was past president of the Ladies Guild of the church and taught CCD classes.

Judy married William “Bill” Dinko on August 19, 1989 and was blessed with 30 years of marriage.

She will be forever missed by her loving husband, Bill; her mother, Loretta of Bristolville; brothers, Andy (Mary Kay) Greskovich, Jr. and Robert Greskovich and sister, Sandy (Mark) Frantz. Her nieces and nephews will forever miss her laugh, smile and never-ending love.

A Panichida Service will take place on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home with Fr. Simeon B. Sibenik of SS. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church as celebrant.

Inurnment will follow in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Warren Township.

In memory of Judy’s life, the family asks you to do something kind for someone you love and then tell them to do the same thing for someone else.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.