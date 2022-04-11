BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith A. (Thomas) Walter, loving mother and grandmother, died peacefully on Friday, October 15, 2021, in Cape Coral Hospital, Cape Coral, Florida. She was 83.

Judy was born in Youngstown, Ohio in 1938 the daughter of William Thomas, Sr. and Gertrude Thomas.

She was very close with her brother, William “Breezy” Thomas, Jr. who preceded her in death.

The Thomas family were lifelong Youngstown residents and Judy was a Chaney High School graduate class of 1956.

Shortly after her high school graduation, Judy met the love of her life, William “Bill” Walter. They enjoyed a wonderful courtship and were married on Judy’s 20th birthday in October, 1958. After transitions for Bill from his military service and subsequent time with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, they settled back in Youngstown where they began their family first with their eldest son, Tim and then welcomed their youngest daughter, Kelly. They eventually settled the family in Boardman, Ohio.

Once Bill and Judy returned to the Youngstown area, Judy began her work career as an administrative assistant with the former General Fireproofing.

While working at GF she met her closest and dearest friend, Ruth Luarde. Ruthie and her husband, Thomas Luarde, became family and Judy loved the time they spent together as young married couples. Bill, Judy, Ruthie and Tom would take vacations together, loved to boat on Lake Milton and always shared close family-like ties. Judy cherished her incredible friendship with Ruthie throughout her life.

Judy eventually transitioned to work with Boardman Local Schools and enjoyed her secretarial position at Boardman Center Middle School. She made many important and long-lasting friendships with her colleagues at Boardman Center.

Judy was also a faithful Catholic, devoted to the St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Parish in Boardman, Ohio, where she volunteered time on many church endeavors.

Bill and Judy eventually relocated from Boardman to Cape Coral, Florida shortly after their eldest, Tim, retired from his military service and likewise relocated to Cape Coral to begin his post-military career. During her retirement years with Bill, Judy was focused on her family, her children, grandchildren and her closest friends. She enjoyed the pleasure of playing any manner of games with family and friends including her favorite, Scrabble. Judy cherished outings for dinner with family. She also enjoyed her quiet reading time, her daily newspaper and always keeping up on current events and happenings in the news.

Bill preceded Judy in death. Following Bill’s passing, Judy moved-in with Tim and his wife, Rebecca and continued there the remainder of her life.

Surviving are Judy’s son, Timothy (daughter-in-law, Rebecca); daughter, Kelly (son-in-law, Jeff); three grandchildren, Kayla Walter, Brendan Smith and Nathan Smith; sister-in-law, Charlotte Walter; nieces, Meg Thomas-Reile and Cathy Brenner and nephews, Bill Thomas, Geoff Thomas, Mike Thomas and John Pavlick.

Friends, family and others wishing to remember and celebrate Judy’s life will have an opportunity to do so at a memorial service and Mass held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Boardman on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with luncheon immediately following.

The family suggests tributes or donations in Judy’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.