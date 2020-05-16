Judith A. Stare, Howland Township, Ohio

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Stare, 87, of Howland Township, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 1:18 p.m.

She was born Monday, February 20, 1933 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late John G. and Charlotte Thompson Grimm.

Judy attended South High School and graduated from Garrettsville High School. She furthered her education at Youngstown College receiving an associate degree in medical technology.

Judy was a longtime member before its closing of the First United Methodist Church and was currently a member of Howland United Methodist Church. At First United Methodist Church, she sang in the church choir and was a member of the Women’s Group.

Judy had a wonderful green thumb enabling her to have a joy for flower gardening. She enjoyed taking care of her feline friends and bird watching.

Judy is survived by her husband of 61 years, Donald E. Stare, whom she married on July 3, 1958; four children, Stephen E. (Quynh-Giao Vu Doan) Stare of Centerville, Dawn L. (Dr. Robert) Skiffey of Copley, Brett J. (Laurie) Stare of Austintown and Scott C. Stare of Perry Hall, Maryland and three grandchildren, Dr. Robert M. Skiffey, Dr. Mary E. Skiffey and Michael R. Skiffey.

Besides her parents, Judy was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene and Lawrence Grimm and by a sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Weldon.

In keeping with the order of the Governor during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis in our country, the wearing of masks and social distancing will be observed. Family will receive friends from 10:00 – – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in the funeral home where 10 guests will be permitted in the building at a time.

A Private Parlor Service for her family will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Yesudas Devadan officiating.

Burial will follow in Howland Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers being sent, memorial contributions may be made to Howland United Methodist Church, 730 Howland Wilson Road, Warren, OH 44484.

