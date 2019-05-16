Judith A. Gibson Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – (MyValleyTributes) – Judith A. Gibson, 78, of East Palestine, passed away, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born, September 19, 1940, in Salem, a daughter of the late Paul J. and Marcella M. Freer Hanna.

Judith was a graduate of East Palestine High School and was a member of the class of 1958.

She worked as an office manager with Magneco/Metrel and was a member of the New Waterford United Methodist Church.

Her husband, Raymond “Pete” Gibson, whom she married in 1979, preceded her in death in 1984.

Judith is survived by three daughters, Christine Allcorn of East Palestine, Michele (Shawn) Elliott of East Palestine and Marcie (Wally) Bozickovich of Willoughby Hills; five grandchildren, Ian, Connor, Hannah, Owen and Danny and a sister, Nancy Flowers.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the funeral home prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Glenview Cemetery.

