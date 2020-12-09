Judith A. Banjak, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith A. Banjak, age 75, of Salem, Ohio, formerly of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Salem Regional Medical Center.

Judy was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on November 8, 1945, the daughter of the late Steve and Susan (Parkany) Banjak.

Judy attended Farrell Schools and also attended the CHAPS program of Diversified Family Services.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Judy liked to crochet, enjoyed watching game shows and going out to eat.

Judy is survived by a brother, Stephen (Sasha) Banjak, of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania; two nieces, Stephanie Banjak of Farrell, Pennsylvania and Alexej Banjak, of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania; a nephew, Mark (Molly) Banjak of Raleigh, North Carolina and two great-nieces, Quinn and Kennedy.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the funeral home, with the Rev. Gary Nelson officiating.

Burial will take place in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Chair Lift Fund for Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

