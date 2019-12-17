Juanita Mildred McCullough, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita Mildred McCullough, 96, of Girard, departed this life Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11:00 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following an extended illness.

She was born June 22, 1923, in Clayton, Alabama, the daughter of Richard S. and Alice Herring Goldston, coming to Campbell at the age of five, residing in Youngstown for 58 years before moving to Girard.

She was employed with St. Elizabeth Hospital for 24 years as a Licensed Practical Nurse, before retiring in 1988. She also worked at the Ravenna Arsenal during the war.

She was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church, where she was active as the former President of the Mission, Kitchen Committee, Decorating Committee, Sun Flower Garden Club and enjoyed gardening.

She was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and Choffin.

She leaves to mourn three sons, Alex C. McCullough (Amy) of Liberty Township, Wayne R. (Michelle) McCullough of Ann Arbor, Michigan and Gary R. (Maureen) McCullough of Seattle, Washington; ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Paul Goldston, Ralph Goldston, Sr. and Richard J. Goldston; one sister, Ms. Florence Joplin and one grandson.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams, Youngstown Funeral Chapel.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.