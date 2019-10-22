Juanita Lea Chesney, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita Lea Chesney, 76, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 19, 2019 after a very short battle with lymphoma.

Juanita was born in Rochester, Pennsylvania on July 29, 1943 to Harry and Ellen Marie (Icenhour) Tanthorey.

Her family later settled in Niles, Ohio where she attended Niles McKinley High School. She remained in Niles until her marriage to Anthony “Tony” Chesney.

Juanita and Tony made their home and raised their children in Struthers, Ohio.

While in Struthers, Juanita spent time with friends playing cards, bingo, and attending Friday night high school football games and going to the local pizzeria after the games. She and her friends also went on several shopping trips to Colonial Williamsburg; as well as, going on couples trips to Atlantic City.

In 1991, she and Tony moved to Peachtree City, Georgia. During her time in Georgia, she and Tony could often be found traveling to Biloxi, Mississippi. There they would meet up with Juanita’s sisters and visit the local casinos. Juanita lived in Peachtree City until Tony’s passing in 2014 at which time she moved to Georgetown, Texas. After she moved to Georgetown, her favorite things to do were visiting her grandchildren, knitting afghans for the newborns of family and friends and walking her inseparable 4-legged companion, Simon.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Joretta Pirigyi and Beverly “Bobbie” Lywiski and her brothers, Harry, Jr. and Marion “Buddy” Thanthorey; as well as, her beloved husband, Tony.

She leaves behind her four children, Theresa (Tim) Mazur of Georgetown, Texas, Christina (Danny) Stilson of Niles, Ohio, Antoinette “Toni” (Al) Vacinek of Peachtree City, Georgia and Anthony “TJ” Rachel Chesney of Boise, Idaho. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Julie Mazur, Daniel (Kristin), Samantha and Logan Stilson, Adam Vacinek and Andrew, Marcus and Eva Friedberg; her four great-grandchildren, Krystal Anchetta, Abigail Stilson and Ayden and Layla Stilson and her many nieces, nephews and cousins all whom she loved very much.

No services are planned at this time.

The family has asked that donations be made to: Hospice Austin and/or St. Judes Children’s Hospital.