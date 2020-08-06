Juanita F. Hanshaw, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita F. Hanshaw, 82, passed away unexpectedly at 5:38 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Carter County, Kentucky on March 22, 1938 the daughter of Marvin E. and Mabel (Callahan) Gregory and came to the Niles area in 1952.



Juanita was a member and musician at the Evening Light Apostolic Church since 1991.

She was a self taught musician playing the piano and the guitar. She was also a gifted singer. She enjoyed quilting and crafting and became a born again Christian at the age of 16. Juanita devoted her life to God and her family. She especially enjoyed gardening, going to yard sales and loved being a part of all family activities.



Juanita is survived by four children, Rita Homa of Stafford, Virginia, Brenda Davey of Niles, Linda (Tim) Harper of Jenks, Oklahoma and Greg S. (Jackie) Hanshaw of Stephens City, Virginia; four grandchildren, Jessica Bonk, Donny (Amanda) Davey, Emily and Andrew Hanshaw; six great-grandchildren, Jason and Gavin Bonk, Donny, Logan, Chris and Alex Davey; sister, Lucille (Lloyd) Johnson of North Carolina and four brothers, Robert (Dolly) Gregory of Toledo, Woodford “Woody” (Patricia) Gregory of Mineral Ridge, Glen (JoAnn) Gregory of Niles and Larry (Loretta) Gregory of Vienna.



Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Coy Hanshaw whom she married January 22, 1955 and who died January 10, 2009; two brothers, Russell and Charles Gregory and two sisters, Infant Wanda Gregory and Wavelene Carpenter.



Family and friends may attend calling hours from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Evening Light Apostolic Church on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Facial coverings are required.

Due to the pandemic, a private funeral service for the immediate family will be held in the church at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Darrell Cline officiating.

Burial will be in the Lordstown Cemetery.



A celebration of life memorial service will be held sometime next year.

Funeral arrangements are by the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send condolences to the family.

