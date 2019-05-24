Juanita D. Herrick Obituary

JAMESTOWN, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita D. Herrick, age 99, of Jamestown, passed away Thursday morning, May 23, 2019 in UPMC Jameson, New Castle.

She was born in Jamestown, Pennsylvania on May 5, 1920 a daughter of Isaac O. and Edna (Grinnell) Moreland.

She was a graduate of Jamestown High School and attended Thiel college.

In November of 1941, Juanita married Paul N. Herrick, he passed away April 24, 1977.

She was previously employed in the cafeteria of Jamestown High School and was a bookkeeper for her husband’s business, Paul N. Herrick Heating and Appliances.

For a short time, she played the organ at Stateline United Methodist Church where she was a member and was previously recognized as a 62 year member of Jamestown Presbyterian Church.

Juanita was a math whiz, a seamstress, enjoyed crossword puzzles and listening to opera music. She was always willing to help others, was a prayer warrior and her warm smile, strength and willing heart touched the lives of everyone she met.

She is survived by three children, Patricia Legters and her husband, James, Edna McElhinny and Paul A. Herrick (with whom she lived) all of Jamestown; a brother, Andrew Moreland of Jamestown; nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; stepmother, Margaret Moreland; a sister, Martha Williams; a great-granddaughter, Alaina Marie Legters; a son-in-law, Terry McElhinny; a niece and a nephew.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St. Jamestown, Pennsylvania and Sunday, May 26, 2019, 3:30 – 4:00 p.m. at the Stateline United Methodist Church, 263 West State Road, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service will be Sunday, May 26, 2019, 4:00 p.m., at the church, Rev. John Hodge, Pastor, officiating.

Burial will be private in Park Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stateline United Methodist Church, 263 West State Road, Jamestown, PA 16134 or St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.