NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Herman C. Braatz, Jr., 88, of New Castle passed away peacefully Thursday evening, June 13, 2019, in the Grove at New Wilmington.

Mr. Braatz was born July 23, 1930, in New Castle, a son of the late Herman C. Braatz, Sr. and Hazel J. (Clymer) Braatz.