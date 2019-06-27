Joycealene Blower Obituary

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joycealene Blower, 91, of Streetsboro, formerly of Negley and Rogers area, passed away at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Avenue at Aurora in Aurora, Ohio where she had been a resident.

Joycealene was born August 25, 1927 in Rogers, a daughter of the late Raymond and Corola (Uselton) Weaver and had resided locally most of her life until recently moving to Streetsboro to be near her daughter.

She was a self-employed beautician and owned Joyce’s Beauty Shop in Negley prior to her retirement.

She was a member of the Negley United Methodist Church and enjoyed reading her bible from cover to cover. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star Lodge #381 and she enjoyed knitting and crocheting, horses, camping at Beaver Creek Horseman’s camp and spending time with her family.

Her husband, Donald Blower, whom she married September 29, 1947, preceded her in death 1998. She was also preceded in death by a son, Donnie, in 2014.

Joycealene is survived by her daughter, Renee (Terry) Smith of Streetsboro; three grandsons, James Allen Risinger, Jr., Jim Hall and John Hall and two great-grandchildren, Faith Ann and Hunter James Risinger.

The funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine, with Cindy Figley officiating.

Friends will be received from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 28 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.