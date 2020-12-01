Joyce Weaver, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce I. Weaver, age 79, of Greenville, passed away Thursday morning, November 26, 2020, peacefully in her residence with her family by her side.

She was born in Greenville, on July 23, 1941, to Woods R. Brown, Sr. and Naomi M. (Bortz) Brown.

Joyce was a 1959 graduate and Homecoming Queen of Greenville High School.

She retired in 2001 as the manager of the Post Office at Thiel College, where she had been employed for 17 years.

She was a member of Village View Community Church, The Villages, Florida.

Joyce was an avid golfer, beach lover, Pittsburgh Steeler Fan and she truly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

On March 15, 1968, She married Dick H. Weaver, he survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Cindy McClimans and her husband, Rob and Janine Taylor and her husband, Marty, all of Greenville; two sister-in-laws, Jeanne Brown of Evart, Michigan and Louise Brown of Zephyrhills, Florida and three grandchildren, Brandi Snyder and her husband, Colin, Tori Taylor and Mylie Taylor.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Woods R. Brown, Jr. and Michael Brown and a grandson, Brad Borris.

Memorial contributions may be made to Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 3124 Wilmington Road, New Castle, PA 16105.

