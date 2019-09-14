Joyce May Lee, Vernon, Ohio – Obituary

VERNON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce May Lee, age 83, died at home on Thursday, September 12, 2019, with family by her side.

She was born on May 9, 1936, in Greensboro, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Margaret (Kirchner) and Theodore Arlington Brown, Sr.

Joyce married George Christopher Lee, Sr. on April 27, 1953.

She worked for the former Andover Industries for over ten years and when they closed she became a cook for Yankee Lake Kitchen for over 17 years.

Joyce was a member of the Vernon United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed cooking and baking, knitting and crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Juanita Peluso; four brothers, Harry, William, Walter and Theodore Brown, Jr.and a grandson, Aaron Lee.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, George Lee of Vernon, Ohio; four sons, George C. (Ruth) Lee, Jr. of Laramie, Wyoming, Neal F. (Peggy) Lee of Vernon, Ohio, Brian H. (Connie) Lee of Midland, Texas and Daniel L. (Kendra) Lee of Warren, Ohio; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter along with many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio, with burial to follow in West View Cemetery in Vernon.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 18th from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church at PO Box 67, Orangeville, OH 44453.

