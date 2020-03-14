Joyce Marie Selby, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce M. Selby, 84, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehab.

She was born April 11, 1935 in Unity, daughter of the late Henry and Cora George Keck.

Joyce was a 1953 graduate of New Waterford High School.

She was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church in East Palestine, where she previously served as a deacon.

She was a member of the Town and Country Garden Club, drove for Meals on Wheels and volunteered at East Palestine Elementary School.

Joyce is survived by two daughters, Marcia (John) Hubbard of New Waterford, Carol Robb of East Palestine; three grandchildren, Leslie Hubbard, Adam (Brittany) Robb and Alex Robb as well as extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Richard Selby in 2003; a son-in-law, Don Robb; brother, Bert Keck and a sister, Dolores Davis.

A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church at a later date. All other services will be private.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.