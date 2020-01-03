Joyce L. Shannon, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Joyce L. Shannon will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Shannon departed this life on Friday, December 27, 2019.

Ms. Shannon was born September 3, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Gus Shannon and Stella Moore Little.

She dedicated her life to caring for her family and helping others.

She was a member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church where she served in the Music Ministry and with E.B. Life Center.

Ms. Shannon leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Ebony Shannon of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Amber Shannon of Youngstown, Ohio and Dominique Milton (whom she considered as a daughter) of Youngstown, Ohio; two brothers, Jim (Cynthia) Little III of Warren, Ohio and Dennis Little of Columbus, Ohio; two sisters, Therasa Hilton and Princess (Raymond) Brown, Sr. of Columbus, Ohio; five grandchildren, Tywaine Shannon, Fantasiah and Zoey Shannon, Aubrey Liggins and Avanna Milton and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Jim Little, Jr.; three brothers, Melvin, Marvin and Gus Shannon, Jr. and a sister, Adria Marie Shannon.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

