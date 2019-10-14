Joyce Eileen Rigotti, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Eileen Rigotti, 78, of Center Church Road, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Quality Life Services New Castle.

She was born August 3, 1941 in Ellwood City, a daughter of the late Alfred McWithey, Jr. and the late Martha (Spithaler) Koziar. She is also preceded in death by her stepfather, Francis Koziar.

Mrs. Rigotti was plant manager at Double R for over 20 years. She then worked as a cook at Carriage House Nursing Home.

She enjoyed bowling, gardening and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Debbie L. Bradley and her husband, Richard, of Edinburg and Donna M. DiLullo and her husband, Richard, Sr., of New Middletown, Ohio; two sisters, Mary Murphy and Alice McWithey, both of Florida; her long-time companion, Russell E. Barge of New Castle, six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her son, David Cornelius; her brother, Brian Kozier; her sister, Sylvia Andrews and one granddaughter.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Rev. Mike Nail will be officiating.

Burial will be in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery.