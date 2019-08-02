Joyce E. Jones, Champion, Ohio – Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce E. Jones, 84, of Champion, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 2:33 p.m. in her home under the comforting care of hospice.

She was born Saturday, May 4, 1935, in Warren, the daughter of the late William and Jessie Hites Fiest and was a 1953 graduate of Bristolville High School.

Joyce was a longtime insurance agent until the age of 80 retiring from Ryser Insurance.

She was very active in the community and was a member of the Insurance Women of Trumbull County where she was past president and treasurer.

She was the first Woman Deacon of Champion Presbyterian Church where she was former member.

Joyce enjoyed visiting Geneva State Park; sitting on the beach and touring Ohio’s covered bridges. Most importantly, Joyce enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Joyce was married on December 18, 1956, to John W. “J.J.” Jones and they were married for 34 years until his passing on May 26, 1991.

She will be deeply missed by three children, John W. Jones, Jr. of Champion, Judi Jones of Champion and Jeanne A. Jones of Warren; three brothers, Harold (Claudia) Fiest of Charlotte, North Carolina, William Fiest of Champion and Frank (Ony) Fiest of Southington; a sister, Ruth Chalker of Southington; a sister-in-law, Darlene Fiest of Bristolville; three grandchildren, Jessie (Joseph) Ellks, Carl Esposito and Adam Jones and two great-grandchildren, Frankie Esposito and Julien Jones.

Besides her parents and husband, Joyce was preceded in death by a daughter, Jackie R. Jones and two brothers, Norman Fiest and Frederick Fiest.

Calling hours will take place on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 12:00 Noon until 1:50 p.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A Funeral service will take place at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Shirley Stoops-Frantz as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna Township.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Onlin condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.