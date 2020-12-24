Joyce E. Bayuk, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce E. Bayuk, age 77, of Greenville, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.

She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on December 30, 1942, to Edward J. and Helen (Patterson) Meehan.

She was a 1960 graduate of Sharon High School and a graduate of Parkersburg Hospital of Radiological Technology.

Joyce had been employed as an X-Ray Technician for four years at the former Greenville Regional Hospital and was also a Homemaker.

She was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville, where she sang in the choir and volunteered in the Rectory.

On May 4, 1968, she married her husband, Paul M. Bayuk, who passed away January 8, 2018. She was a loving wife and a devoted mother to her son, Stephen.

She is survived by a brother, Gerald Meehan of Ft. Worth, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and son, Stephen S. Bayuk.

The family would like to thank the staff and team at St. Paul’s for their dedication and loving care of Joyce during her years there.

Memorial contribution may be made to St. Paul’s Staff Appreciation Fund, 339 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Due to Covid-19 safety concerns, a private committal service will be held in the Chapel of St. Michael Cemetery.

Inurnment will be in the Columbarium of St. Michael Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.