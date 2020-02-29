Joyce Ann Campbell, Weathersfield Township, Ohio

WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Ann Campbell, 73, passed away at 7:23 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the St. Joseph Health Center.

She was born in Olive Hill, Kentucky, on January 11, 1947, the daughter of Delmar W. and Grace M. (Sparks) Campbell.

Joyce Ann was of the Pentecostal Faith and was a caring and loving person to her family and friends.

She retired from Lowe’s after working many years in customer service in the lumber department. She also loved hairdressing and was self-employed as a beautician and a caregiver to the elderly.

She enjoyed cooking, family picnics and holiday gatherings.

Joyce Ann is survived by several nieces, nephews and Colin Campbell, who affectionately called her “Grammy”.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Nora L. Miller, Violet Campbell and six brothers, Charles, Everett, Sherman Sr., Dennis, Merle Sr., John Sr.

Calling hours will be from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

The Funeral will follow at 5:00 p.m., at the funeral home, Rev. George Miller will officiate.

A private burial will be at Kerr Cemetery.

