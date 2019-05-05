Joyce A. Waithman Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce A. Waithman went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at The Courtyard assisted living facility in Salem, Ohio.

Calling hours will be at Stark Memorial Funeral Home in Salem from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday May 8, with a celebration of her life immediately following, officiated by Rev. Louie Boston.

Joyce was born December 15, 1932, to the late Melburn D. and Hazel Wuthrick Waithman.

She is survived by her sister, Carol Barth; two nieces, Karen Johnson and Marcella Boston, all of Cincinnati; a nephew, Jerry Barth of Green Valley, Arizona and several close cousins.

After graduating from Goshen High School, she moved to Akron and worked for the Akron Ohio Bell/ATT telephone company as a switchboard operator for 36 years.

After retirement, she returned to Salem to care for the farm where she was born and raised.

Loving animals, Joyce enjoyed the company of her various dogs and cats throughout her life. One who loved the outdoors, she enjoyed tending her farm property, fishing and camping. Her love for music and singing afforded many opportunities to sing in many church choirs and community concerts in the Akron/Salem areas. Her sense of humor and laughter brightened all who knew her.

Now at peace and in the presence of Jesus, her Savior and Lord, she has ‘entered into the joy of the Lord.’

Her family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all The Courtyard staff for the attentive, loving care she received.

