Joy Y. Renshaw Obituary

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Joy Y. Renshaw, 75, of Sharon, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019 at South Bay Hospital in Ruskin, Florida.

Joy was born on January 13, 1944 to Lewis and Cecilia (Blair) Blastic in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

After graduating from high school, Joy worked 33 years, as an inspector for General Motors, until her retirement.

In October of 1990, she married her husband Ronald Renshaw, who survives at home.

She was a member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Joy loved crafting and creating pieces of art. She had a passion for cake decorating. She enjoyed spending winters in Florida with her husband, going to festivals, shopping for unique items for her art and making ceramics.

Joy was kind and passionate. People loved to be around her and her smile. She will be remembered for her readiness to help anyone in need.

Joy is survived by her loving husband, Ronald; stepdaughter, Dawn (Larry) D’Orazio; stepson, Shawn Renshaw; three grandchildren, Olivia, Gabriela and Adriana; brother, Robert (Judy) Blastic and many other family members.

She was preceded in death by father, Lewis Blastic; mother, Cecilia Blastic and brother, Lewis Blastic II.

Friends may call Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home following visitation, with Rev. Kevin E. Marks, officiating.

Burial will take place in the St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 17 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.