Joy Ann Ledenican, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joy Ann Ledenican, age 77, died on Friday, August 30, 2019 in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

She was born on February 22, 1942 in Erie, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Margaret Elizabeth (Stoddard) and Michael Charles Murphy.

Joy was a 1959 graduate of Andover High School.

Having just recently returned to the area, Joy spent more than 40 years in Scottsdale, Arizona and was formerly of Cleveland, Ohio.

She married Ervin R. Ledenican on February 23, 1973.

Joy worked as a bookkeeper in Andover, Cleveland and later in Arizona. She also kept the books for her husband’s business.

Joy enjoyed camping and traveling and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Erv; a sister, Jill Witt and a brother, Richard Murphy.

Survivors include two sisters, Jan Boylan of Cincinnati, Ohio and Joan Murphy of Mansfield, Ohio; a brother, Thomas Murphy of Westford, Pennsylvania and four nieces and nephews.



Private services will be held by the family.

Arrangements handled by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service.

