Josie Mae Uhrain, Warren, Ohio

December 6, 2019

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josie Mae Uhrain, infant daughter of Shane M. and Gabriella A. (Huston) Uhrain died at birth at 11:22 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Saint Joseph’s Hospital.

Infant Josie Mae is survived by her father, Shane; mother, Gabriella; sister, Emmalynn Urhain all at home in Warren and grandparents, Tracy Huston of Southington, Tim Huston of Niles and RoxAnne Uhrain of Bristolville.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Michael Uhrain.

Private services were held with her immediate family.

Arrangements were handled by the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home in Niles.

